BioWorld - Thursday, January 8, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Hetero Labs describes new tyrosine kinase inhibitors

Jan. 8, 2026
Hetero Labs Ltd. has identified angiopoietin-1 receptor (TEK; hTIE2), EGFR (HER1; erbB1), hepatocyte growth factor receptor (HGFR; MET), proto-oncogene tyrosine-protein kinase receptor ret (RET; CDHF12; PTC), tyrosine-protein kinase receptor UFO (AXL) and vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 2 (VEGFR2; FLK1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents