BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
Bioworld 2025 review
BioWorld MedTech 2025 review
BioWorld Science 2025 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, January 8, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in Review
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» New 3CLpro inhibitors disclosed in Nxera Pharma patent
To read the full article
sign up for free
or
sign in
.
Infection
New 3CLpro inhibitors disclosed in Nxera Pharma patent
Jan. 8, 2026
Nxera Pharma UK Ltd. has divulged 3C-like proteinase (3CLpro; Mpro; nsp5) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19 virus) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection (COVID-19).
BioWorld Science
Infection
Coronavirus
Patents