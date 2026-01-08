BioWorld - Thursday, January 8, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.
Infection

New 3CLpro inhibitors disclosed in Nxera Pharma patent

Jan. 8, 2026
Nxera Pharma UK Ltd. has divulged 3C-like proteinase (3CLpro; Mpro; nsp5) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19 virus) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection (COVID-19).
BioWorld Science Infection Coronavirus Patents