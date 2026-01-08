BioWorld - Thursday, January 8, 2026
Neurology/psychiatric

Shanghai Huilun Pharmaceutical discovers new 5-HT2A receptor agonists

Jan. 8, 2026
Shanghai Huilun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has described compounds acting as 5-HT2A receptor agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of depression.
