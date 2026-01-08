BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Thursday, January 8, 2026
Ventyx’s NLRP3 inhibitors best in class? Lilly offers $1.2B
Jan. 8, 2026
By
Karen Carey
News of Eli Lilly and Co. purchasing Ventyx Biosciences Inc. for $14 per share arrived after market close Jan. 7, following unconfirmed rumors of the buyout that drove shares up by more than 52% at one point.
