BioWorld - Thursday, January 8, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

Ventyx’s NLRP3 inhibitors best in class? Lilly offers $1.2B

Jan. 8, 2026
By Karen Carey
No Comments
News of Eli Lilly and Co. purchasing Ventyx Biosciences Inc. for $14 per share arrived after market close Jan. 7, following unconfirmed rumors of the buyout that drove shares up by more than 52% at one point.
BioWorld Deals and M&A Cancer Cardiovascular Immune Inflammatory Small molecule U.S.