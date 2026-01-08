BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
Bioworld 2025 review
BioWorld MedTech 2025 review
BioWorld Science 2025 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, January 8, 2026
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Takeda’s zasocitinib meets phase III psoriasis endpoints
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Takeda’s zasocitinib meets phase III psoriasis endpoints
Jan. 8, 2026
By
Tamra Sami
No Comments
Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.’s oral tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitor, zasocitinib (TAK-279), met the co-primary endpoints and all ranked secondary endpoints in two pivotal phase III studies in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.
BioWorld
Clinical
Dermatologic
Immune
Small molecule
Asia-Pacific
U.S.