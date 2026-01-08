BioWorld - Thursday, January 8, 2026
Takeda’s zasocitinib meets phase III psoriasis endpoints

Jan. 8, 2026
By Tamra Sami
Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.’s oral tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitor, zasocitinib (TAK-279), met the co-primary endpoints and all ranked secondary endpoints in two pivotal phase III studies in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.
