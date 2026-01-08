BioWorld - Thursday, January 8, 2026
Hutchmed plans China NDA filing of sovleplenib in rare anemia

Jan. 8, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Hutchmed Ltd. plans to file a second NDA in China for sovleplenib, a novel spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, based on positive phase II/III findings in warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
