BioWorld - Saturday, January 10, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Hisamitsu to go private with $2.5B management buyout

Jan. 9, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc. President and CEO Kazuhide Nakatomi is leading a management buyout to take the company private, citing mounting drug pricing pressures and tougher listing requirements on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
BioWorld Deals and M&A Financings Dermatologic Inflammatory Musculoskeletal Small molecule Asia-Pacific Japan