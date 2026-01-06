BioWorld - Tuesday, January 6, 2026
AI drug discovery brings $2B+ Sanofi deal to 1-year-old Earendil

Jan. 6, 2026
By Karen Carey
Securing a second major partnership with Sanofi SA – this time worth a potential $2.56 billion – Earendil Labs will provide its AI-driven discovery platform to find new therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.
