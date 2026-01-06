BioWorld - Tuesday, January 6, 2026
Scinopharm wins US FDA approval of multiple sclerosis drug

Jan. 6, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Scinopharm Taiwan Ltd. received U.S. FDA approval for its generic version of glatiramer acetate injection, a treatment for multiple sclerosis.
