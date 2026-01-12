BioWorld - Monday, January 12, 2026
Edwards scraps Jenavalve buy in face of FTC objections

Jan. 12, 2026
By Holland Johnson
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. said it is scrapping plans to acquire Jenavalve Technology Inc. for $945 million after a federal court ruled against the company in a case brought by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block the deal.
