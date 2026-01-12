Neuromodulation for MDD heads home

For individuals with major depressive disorder (MDD) that does not respond to pharmacotherapy, recent decisions by the U.S. FDA enabling at-home use of neuromodulation devices may provide a bright spot in dark days. Neurolief Ltd. received FDA premarket approval for Proliv Rx, a physician-directed, brain neuromodulation therapy indicated for use as an at-home adjunctive treatment for adults with MDD who failed to respond adequately to at least one previous antidepressant on Jan. 7. That decision follows the December 510(k) clearance for at-home use of the Flow brain-stimulation device by Flow Neuroscience AB as either a monotherapy or as an adjunctive treatment.