FDA approves Boston Scientific's Farapoint

Boston Scientific Corp.'s Farapoint, its latest pulsed field ablation catheter, received U.S. FDA approval for use as an adjunctive device when treating persistent atrial fibrillation that requires cavotricuspid isthmus ablation, CEO Mike Mahoney reported at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. The newest member of the popular Farapulse family of PFA catheters provides a focal point option for creation of straight line or focal lesions, complementing the larger, single-shot Farawave catheter that has dominated the PFA market since its U.S. approval in early 2024.