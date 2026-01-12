Phase III update Stokes hope; Dravet game-change Encoded?

Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s speeded-up timeline for zorevunersen, the antisense oligonucleotide in development with Biogen Inc. as a first-in-class potential disease-modifying treatment for Dravet syndrome, put the rare, severe form of lifelong epilepsy in the spotlight. The news involved completion of enrollment and a phase III data readout from the Emperor study, as officials said signups of 150 patients are expected in the second quarter of the year, which puts the study on track for data in mid-2027.