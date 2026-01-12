BioWorld - Monday, January 12, 2026
Regulatory actions for Jan. 12, 2026

Regulatory snapshots, including global drug submissions and approvals, and other regulatory decisions and designations: Alessa, Aquestive, Kezar, PDS, Uniqure.
