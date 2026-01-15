GLP-1 obesity drugs cleared of suicide warning

Years after approving three glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists to treat obesity, the U.S. FDA is acknowledging that the drugs don’t have the same risk seen with older weight-loss medicines. Citing its post-market evaluation that found no increased risk of suicidal ideation or behavior, the U.S. FDA is requesting that the risk be removed from the warnings and precautions section of labeling for the GLP-1 obesity drugs – Eli Lilly and Co.’s Zepbound (tirzepatide) and Novo Nordisk A/S’ Saxenda (liraglutide) and Wegovy (semaglutide).