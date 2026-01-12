BioWorld - Monday, January 12, 2026
Cancer

New CDK2 degraders disclosed in Triana Biomedicines patent

Jan. 12, 2026
Triana Biomedicines Inc. has divulged protein/nucleic acid degraders acting as cyclin-dependent kinase 2 (CDK2) degraders reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
