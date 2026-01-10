BioWorld - Saturday, January 10, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immune

Ukko eyes clinic with UKK-0018 for peanut allergy

Jan. 9, 2026
No Comments
Ukko Inc. has announced plans to initiate clinical trials with UKK-0018 for peanut allergy in the first half of this year.
BioWorld Science Immune