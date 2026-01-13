BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
Bioworld 2025 review
BioWorld MedTech 2025 review
BioWorld Science 2025 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, January 13, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in Review
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Hainan Simcere Pharmaceutical discovers new NMT1 and NMT2 inhibitors
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Cancer
Hainan Simcere Pharmaceutical discovers new NMT1 and NMT2 inhibitors
Jan. 13, 2026
Hainan Simcere Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has described
N
-myristoyltransferase 1 (NMT1) and NMT2 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science
Cancer
Patents