Cancer

Hainan Simcere Pharmaceutical discovers new NMT1 and NMT2 inhibitors

Jan. 13, 2026
Hainan Simcere Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has described N-myristoyltransferase 1 (NMT1) and NMT2 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
