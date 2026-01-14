Respiratory

GLCCI1 targeting potentially useful in asthma therapy

Asthma is an inflammatory airway disease characterized by shortness of breath and wheezing, among others, with a varying global prevalence of 1%-18%. Both airway hyperresponsiveness and airway remodeling are two important features of the disease, where epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) plays a critical role. Glucocorticoid induced 1 (GLCCI1) is a protein involved in glucocorticoid signaling that has gained interest in the field of asthma, where it has been shown to be downregulated in the lung tissues of mice with asthma and its overexpression has been found to alleviate airway remodeling.