PM-534: a colchicine-site tubulin inhibitor that overcomes resistance

The colchicine-binding domain (CBD) of tubulin, one of the earliest identified regulatory sites, remains underexplored in oncology despite its proven success in other therapeutic areas. Drugs targeting CBD are widely used for gout, parasitic infections or actinic keratosis. However, no CBD-directed agents have reached clinical use for cancer, highlighting a significant opportunity to exploit this domain for novel anticancer strategies.