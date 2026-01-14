BioWorld - Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Neurology/psychiatric

Case Western Reserve University discovers mitochondrial enhancers to treat neurodegeneration

Jan. 14, 2026
Case Western Reserve University has patented new mitochondrial enhancers potentially useful for the treatment of neurodegeneration.
