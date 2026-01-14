BioWorld - Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Inflammatory

Recursion Pharmaceuticals patents PIKfyve inhibitors

Jan. 14, 2026
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has prepared and tested new 1-phosphatidylinositol 3-phosphate 5-kinase (PIKfyve) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of interstitial lung disease, liver, kidney and myocardial fibrosis.
BioWorld Science Inflammatory Patents