Cancer

Protheragen discloses new PARP-1 inhibitors

Jan. 14, 2026
Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 (PARP-1; ARTD1) inhibitors have been described in a Protheragen Inc. patent as potentially useful for the treatment of cancer, neurodegeneration, cardiovascular disorders, metabolic and autoimmune diseases.
