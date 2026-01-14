BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Endocrine/metabolic
Lilly identifies new GPR119 agonists
Jan. 14, 2026
Eli Lilly & Co. has disclosed new glucose-dependent insulinotropic receptor (GDIR; GPR119) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes.
BioWorld Science
Endocrine/metabolic
Patents