BioWorld - Thursday, January 15, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

Trump touts latest ‘affordability’ plan to lower drug prices

Jan. 15, 2026
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled his “Great Healthcare Plan” Jan. 15, an initiative he said would slash prescription drug prices, maximize price transparency in the health care system and hold big insurance companies accountable.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Regulatory U.S. Policy