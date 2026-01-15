Biopharma financings Q4 2025

Biopharma financings pick up in Q4 to cap uneven 2025 recovery

Biopharma financing values have shown quarterly volatility over the past decade, with surges often concentrated in specific quarters rather than evenly distributed throughout the year. The pandemic era marked a clear inflection point, and more recently, financing patterns have normalized with outsized quarters driving annual totals. In 2025, total financings accelerated as the year progressed, rising from $13.12 billion in the first quarter (Q1) to $18.92 billion in Q3 to a peak of $33.16 billion in Q4, the strongest quarter since early 2024.