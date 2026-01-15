BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Thursday, January 15, 2026
EMA marks 2025 2nd busiest year, says pace will continue in 2026
EMA marks 2025 2nd busiest year, says pace will continue in 2026
Jan. 15, 2026
Nuala Moran
The EMA had its second busiest year ever in 2025, approving 104 drugs, of which 38 had a new active substance. Sixteen of these are for treating rare diseases, and four are advanced therapy medicinal products.
