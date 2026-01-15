BioWorld - Thursday, January 15, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

EMA marks 2025 2nd busiest year, says pace will continue in 2026

Jan. 15, 2026
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
The EMA had its second busiest year ever in 2025, approving 104 drugs, of which 38 had a new active substance. Sixteen of these are for treating rare diseases, and four are advanced therapy medicinal products.
BioWorld Clinical Regulatory Biosimilar Europe U.S. EMA FDA