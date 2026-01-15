BioWorld - Thursday, January 15, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Biopharma consultant charged with insider trading

Jan. 15, 2026
No Comments
A biostatistician who was consulting for C4 Therapeutics Inc. is facing civil and criminal charges of U.S. securities fraud related to insider trading that allegedly produced nearly $500,000 in profit.
BioWorld Regulatory U.S. Courts SEC