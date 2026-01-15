BioWorld - Thursday, January 15, 2026
Neurology/psychiatric

Chengdu Zeling Biomedical Technology identifies new RIPK1 inhibitors

Jan. 15, 2026
Chengdu Zeling Biomedical Technology Co. Ltd. has patented receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1; RIP-1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, atherosclerosis, cancer, sepsis, diabetes, nephritis, multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer’s disease.
