New review finds no evidence Tylenol in pregnancy raises autism risk

A new systematic review and meta-analysis of studies looking at a possible association between Tylenol (acetaminophen) use in pregnancy and neurodevelopmental disorders in children concludes there is no evidence of any meaningful risk. The study was carried out by researchers in the U.K., Italy, Sweden and Norway, in response to U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert Kennedy saying last September that there is a link. Unless medically necessary, it is “irresponsible” to take Tylenol during pregnancy, Kennedy said.