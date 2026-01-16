BioWorld - Friday, January 16, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Other news to note for Jan. 16, 2026

Jan. 16, 2026
Biopharma happenings, including deals and partnerships, and other news in brief: Agenus, AFT, Alfasigma, Alveus, Eagle, Innovative Molecules, LXO, Stablepharma, Zydus.
BioWorld Briefs Other news to note