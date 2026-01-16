Biallelic variants in COX18 identified as cause of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease

Neurology/psychiatric

Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease is a group of clinically and genetically heterogeneous sensorimotor peripheral neuropathies. It is the most frequent inherited neuromuscular disorder affecting 9.7-82.3 patients per 100,000 individuals. Over 100 genes with all patterns of inheritance have been linked to CMT. These genes encode proteins involved in nerve-specific processes, such as axonal transport, myelination and synaptic transmission, and in general housekeeping pathways. However, the reason underlying why defects in such ubiquitous proteins predominantly affect peripheral nerves remains unclear.