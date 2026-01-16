BioWorld - Friday, January 16, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

RS Oncology patents thiostrepton derivatives for cancer

Jan. 16, 2026
RS Oncology LLC has disclosed thiostrepton derivatives. They are reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents