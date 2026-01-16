BioWorld - Friday, January 16, 2026
BioWorld Science 2025 Year in Review
Neurology/psychiatric

Alexion Pharmaceuticals discloses C1S inhibitors

Jan. 16, 2026
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has reported complement C1s subcomponent (C1S) inhibitors. They are described as potentially useful for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus nephritis and more.
