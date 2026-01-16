BioWorld - Friday, January 16, 2026
Endocrine/metabolic

Biolexis Therapeutics reports GLP-1R agonists

Jan. 16, 2026
Biolexis Therapeutics Inc. has identified glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R) agonists potentially useful for the treatment of diabetes, obesity, stroke, myocardial infarction, renal failure, chronic kidney disease, Alzheimer’s disease and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD; NAFLD).
