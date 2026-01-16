BioWorld - Friday, January 16, 2026
Neurology/psychiatric

Latigo Biotherapeutics identifies Nav1.8 blockers

Jan. 16, 2026
Latigo Biotherapeutics Inc. has synthesized sodium channel protein type 10 subunit α (SCN10A; Nav1.8) blockers. They are reported to be useful for the treatment of pain, cough and pruritus.
