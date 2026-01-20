BioWorld - Tuesday, January 20, 2026
FY 2025 a banner year for US False Claims Act recoveries

Jan. 20, 2026
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. Department of Justice said recoveries under the False Claims Act in fiscal year 2025 reached a record of more than $6.8 billion, more than 80% of which came from health care cases.
