Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Abbott's Tactiflex gains CE mark
Jan. 20, 2026
By
Annette Boyle
Abbott Laboratories received CE mark in Europe for the Tactiflex Duo ablation catheter to treat patients with atrial fibrillation. The first commercial cases using Tactiflex Duo, a dual energy device, were completed in the EU this week.
