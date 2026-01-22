BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Thursday, January 22, 2026
NICE's draft for spine fractures could boost DXA utilization, sales
NICE’s draft for spine fractures could boost DXA utilization, sales
Jan. 21, 2026
By
Mark McCarty
The U.K.’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence is revisiting its policy for osteoporosis and may recommend that clinicians include vertebral fracture assessment with dual energy X-ray absorptiometry procedures.
BioWorld MedTech
Regulatory
Europe
NICE