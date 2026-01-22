BioWorld - Thursday, January 22, 2026
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

F.Med redefines the future of microsurgical robotics

Jan. 21, 2026
By Tamra Sami
Microsurgery is performed to connect small human vessels, but the technical difficulty required to conduct this type of surgery is quite specialized and limits the number of surgeons who can perform microsurgery.
BioWorld MedTech Newco news Artificial intelligence Cancer Cardiovascular Oncology Robotic surgery Asia-Pacific PMDA