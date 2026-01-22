BioWorld - Thursday, January 22, 2026
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

In the clinic for Jan. 22, 2026

Jan. 22, 2026
Clinical updates, including trial initiations, enrollment status and data readouts and publications: Hyperfine, Herowear, Kardium, Natera, Quanterix.
BioWorld MedTech Briefs In the clinic