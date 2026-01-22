BioWorld - Thursday, January 22, 2026
Med-tech deal value rises in 2025, still below historic levels

Jan. 22, 2026
By Amanda Lanier
Med-tech M&A activity cooled in 2025, with total reported deal value falling to about $42.14 billion, down from $57.9 billion in 2024 and far below the levels seen in 2021 and 2022, when annual totals exceeded $150 billion.
