BioWorld - Thursday, January 22, 2026
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

Abbott misses Q4 expectations

Jan. 22, 2026
By Annette Boyle
Abbott Laboratories reported fourth quarter sales below expectations before the market opened on Jan. 22, sending the stock down nearly 12% from the prior day's closing. The biggest hits came from contraction in the nutrition group along with continued disruption in the diagnostics unit from volume-based procurement in China. Medical devices suffered from market share loss in electrophysiology and slower than expected uptake of continuous glucose monitors. The pharma group performed as anticipated, posting 7% growth.
BioWorld MedTech Cardiovascular Diabetes Continuous glucose monitor (CGM) U.S.