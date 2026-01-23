BioWorld - Friday, January 23, 2026
Legislation seeks to guard NIH from politicization

Jan. 23, 2026
By Mari Serebrov
The U.S. NIH may be weathering the budget storm thanks to bipartisan congressional support, but another squall line is forming on the horizon over politicization of the research agency.
