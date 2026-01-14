Drug design, drug delivery & technologies

Top and slop: 2026 is shaping up as another big year for AI

Depending on who you ask, AI will take over the world and save it; or ruin it. Certainly, it is changing it. Science magazine dedicated its first editorial of 2026 to AI. Despite its title – “Resisting AI slop“ – editor-in-chief Holden Thorp gave the sort of nuanced review that is typical of him. “Like many tools, AI will allow the scientific community to do more if it picks the right ways to use it,” he wrote. “The community needs to be careful and not be swept up by the hype surrounding every AI product.”