D3 Bio’s KRAS G12D inhibitor D3S‑003 gains IND clearance

Jan. 19, 2026
D3 Bio Inc. has obtained IND clearance from the FDA for D3S‑003, enabling initiation of a first‑in‑human phase I trial in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring KRAS G12D mutations.
