BioWorld - Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in Review
See today's BioWorld Science
D3 Bio's KRAS G12D inhibitor D3S‑003 gains IND clearance
Cancer
D3 Bio’s KRAS G12D inhibitor D3S‑003 gains IND clearance
Jan. 19, 2026
D3 Bio Inc. has obtained IND clearance from the FDA for D3S‑003, enabling initiation of a first‑in‑human phase I trial in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring KRAS G12D mutations.
BioWorld Science
Regulatory
Cancer
FDA
