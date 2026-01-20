BioWorld - Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immune

Highly TYK2-selective inhibitor for inflammatory and autoimmune disorders

Jan. 19, 2026
No Comments
The compound, which showed oral bioavailability of 42.7%, performed similarly well as the licensed drug loratidine in a mouse model of the inflammatory disease allergic rhinitis.
BioWorld Science Immune Inflammatory