BioWorld - Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Neurology/psychiatric

Zincure synthesizes new MMP-9 inhibitors

Jan. 19, 2026
Zincure Corp. has discovered matrix metalloproteinase-9 (MMP-9, gelatinase B) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of epilepsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, hypoglycemic encephalopathy and traumatic brain injury.
