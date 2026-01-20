BioWorld - Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Negio Therapeutics patents α2-adrenoceptor agonists

Jan. 19, 2026
Negio Therapeutics NV has disclosed guanfacine derivatives acting as α2-adrenoceptor agonists. They are reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents