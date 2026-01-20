BioWorld - Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Ocular

Shenzhen Newrosetta Biosciences discloses new muscarinic M2 receptor antagonists

Jan. 19, 2026
Shenzhen Newrosetta Biosciences Co. Ltd. has divulged benzodiazepine derivatives acting as muscarinic M2 receptor antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of myopia.
